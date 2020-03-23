COVID-19: SA alcohol producers pledge to donate hand, surface sanitisers

The alcohol industry said it was in full support of the measures taken by government to contain the spread of the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - With concerns over a shortage of disinfectants amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, pure local alcohol manufacturers have pledged to donate 40,000 litres for the production of hand and surface sanitisers.

The alcohol industry came out in full support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The industry said it was gravely worried about the impact the outbreak had already had on personal health and the wellbeing of the people in the country and the world.

In a statement, the alcohol industry supported the restrictions for the sale of alcohol to be between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 1pm on Sundays.

The alcohol producers committed to donating pure alcohol for the production of surface and hand sanitisers. It said it was in consultation with member companies to approve the release of pure alcohol free of charge.

