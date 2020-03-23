COVID-19: KZN Premier Zikala lashes defiant religious leaders
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said that religious leaders must play an active role in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic instead of abusing the trust that many congregants had placed in them.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has issued strong words against religious leaders who insist on holding sermons despite the national state of disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zikalala said that religious leaders must play an active role in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic instead of abusing the trust that many congregants had placed in them.
The premier said this while addressing an interfaith gathering of religious leaders in the province.
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zion Christian Church said that Easter celebrations at his church would go ahead as planned.
Ngcobo said congregants would be allowed to worship together even if they exceeded the limit set by Ramaphosa which prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people at a time.
But Premier Sihle Zikalala said that this was irresponsible behaviour and would not be tolerated.
"We are clear that we are not going to allow anyone to have a gathering of more than 100 people and that is the directive that has been issued and will be followed as such."
Zikalala said he had received assurances from the majority of religious leaders in the province that they would adhere to all the COVID-19 prevention measures set by the government.
