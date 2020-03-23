Court says PP's subpoena powers don't extend to taxpayer records
The Public Protector had issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain former President Jacob Zuma's tax information.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has ruled in favour of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in the matter related to the Public Protector and former President Jacob Zuma's tax affairs.
The Public Protector issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain Zuma's tax information.
Zuma submitted an affidavit this month giving Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane permission to investigate the records.
However, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter approached the court for an order declaring that the Public Protector's subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records.
