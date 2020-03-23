CoCT reduces staff complement to 60% at all offices

The municipality said that customer service offices would remain open, however, it was reducing the number of employees at facilities and offices to limit contact between staff.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is in the process of reducing the number of staff at offices to 60% to comply with the social distancing required to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Dan Plato said that the city would be prioritising queries related to essential services.

"The City of Cape Town will be reducing the number of staff at all of our offices to 60%. The city is doing all it can to protect its employees and the residents visiting our offices across Cape Town."