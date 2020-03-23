City of CT closes all beaches to halt spread of COVID-19

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that swimming, surfing, kite-surfing, kayaking, recreational fishing and any other beach or water-based activity are prohibited.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has moved to closed beaches across the city from Tuesday as part of their measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Until further notice, beaches along Cape Town’s coastline will be closed for all activities, be it on the beach itself or in the water.

The Shark Spotting Programme will also be stopping all shifts and no Shark Spotters will be on duty at any beaches from 5pm on Monday.