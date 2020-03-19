View all in Latest
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, you need to notify the police about funerals, weddings

The Gauteng government said it was worried about the spread of COVID-19 in the province as it was one of the most densely populated in the country.

Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday said residents needed to notify the police about funeral arrangements to ensure they complied with interventions aimed at fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Gauteng government said it was worried about the spread of COVID-19 in the province as it was one of the most densely populated in the country.

Among a long list of priorities is ensuring that communities adhere to President Cyril Ramaphosa's appeal for all gatherings to be below 100 people.

The premier said extra law enforcement would be applied to ensure compliance.

“Everyone who is applying for a funeral or for a wedding need to do so at the nearest police station in your area.”

Makhura said a COVID-19 executive council steering committee had been appointed to spearhead the implementation of government's measures.

He said a separate team would be tasked with evaluating the economic impact of the pandemic in the province.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

