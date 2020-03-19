Due to COVID-19 outbreak, you need to notify the police about funerals, weddings
The Gauteng government said it was worried about the spread of COVID-19 in the province as it was one of the most densely populated in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday said residents needed to notify the police about funeral arrangements to ensure they complied with interventions aimed at fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Gauteng government said it was worried about the spread of COVID-19 in the province as it was one of the most densely populated in the country.
Among a long list of priorities is ensuring that communities adhere to President Cyril Ramaphosa's appeal for all gatherings to be below 100 people.
The premier said extra law enforcement would be applied to ensure compliance.
“Everyone who is applying for a funeral or for a wedding need to do so at the nearest police station in your area.”
Makhura said a COVID-19 executive council steering committee had been appointed to spearhead the implementation of government's measures.
He said a separate team would be tasked with evaluating the economic impact of the pandemic in the province.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Here’s how much jail time you face if you expose others to coronavirus
-
Nehawu to go ahead with protest despite coronavirus outbreak
-
Coronavirus: Bars, shebeens to close at 6pm
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 March 2020
-
CARTOON: Antisocial Distancing
-
CCMA postpones pending cases until April amid COVID-9 outbreak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.