WC Health MEC Mbombo tests negative for COVID-19
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, in a statement, said that she would continue to work from home in line with her call to citizens and businesses to help contain the spread of the virus.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has tested negative for the coronavirus.
The MEC was tested after coming into contact with French Consul-General Lauren Amar, who earlier this week confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. Mbombo went into self-isolation after Amar's revelation.
The MEC, in a statement, said that she would continue to work from home in line with her call to citizens and businesses to help contain the spread of the virus.
"I will continue to work from home as much as possible, in line with my call to all businesses for all those who can, to work from home. Keeping a distance is the very best way to prevent the spread of the virus. By doing so, we are also helping those who cannot work from home, by de-congesting workplaces, and reducing the likelihood of exposure to the virus. We all have a role to play.
"I appeal to everyone to play their part by washing their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when water and soap are out of reach. Do not touch your own face, don’t touch other people and ensure that you are keeping distance between yourself and other people. These behavior changes are the best tools we have at our disposal."
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic
-
SA govt to spend R37m to erect 40km-long fence at Beit Bridge border
-
COVID-19 outbreak sees CT's Company Gardens, Urban Park shut
-
KZN religious leaders set on seeing Easter services continue despite COVID-19
-
Dlamini-Zuma: There’s no vaccine available yet for COVID-19
-
Hand sanitiser, masks still not common sight on CT's public transport routes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.