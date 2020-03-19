WC Health MEC Mbombo tests negative for COVID-19

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, in a statement, said that she would continue to work from home in line with her call to citizens and businesses to help contain the spread of the virus.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The MEC was tested after coming into contact with French Consul-General Lauren Amar, who earlier this week confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. Mbombo went into self-isolation after Amar's revelation.

The MEC, in a statement, said that she would continue to work from home in line with her call to citizens and businesses to help contain the spread of the virus.

"I will continue to work from home as much as possible, in line with my call to all businesses for all those who can, to work from home. Keeping a distance is the very best way to prevent the spread of the virus. By doing so, we are also helping those who cannot work from home, by de-congesting workplaces, and reducing the likelihood of exposure to the virus. We all have a role to play.

"I appeal to everyone to play their part by washing their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when water and soap are out of reach. Do not touch your own face, don’t touch other people and ensure that you are keeping distance between yourself and other people. These behavior changes are the best tools we have at our disposal."

