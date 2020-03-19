WC Health MEC Mbombo tests for COVID-19 after contact with positive official
MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that by self-isolating she was essentially practicing what she preached to the public.
CAPE TOWN - Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has gone for COVID-19 tests after coming into contact with the French Consul-General in Cape Town.
Laurent Amar on Wednesday revealed that he'd tested positive for the virus.
Mbombo has shown no symptoms.
Although she did not have symptoms and had not travelled abroad, she had undergone testing due to her interaction with French Consul-General Laurent Amar, who was a carrier.
"In my case, I do not qualify for testing because recently I had a meeting with the private health sector as we're trying to experiment with mobile and we also want to do drive-through type testing, I did it yesterday."
Mbombo said that she came into contact with Amar more than three times over the past few weeks.
Premier Alan Winde was in close contact with Mbombo on Wednesday and was working from home.
