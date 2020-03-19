WC govt working to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on provincial economy - Maynier

Finance MEC David Maynier said they were planning for the worst.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Thursday said the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak would hit all economies hard.

Finance MEC David Maynier said they were planning for the worst. South Africa has 150 confirmed cases of the disease.

Government officials were consulting with business and industry to understand and address challenges facing companies during this time.

Maynier said they were assessing how the COVID-19 outbreak had impacted each sector.

“We remain committed to doing whatever we can to mitigate the impact of COVID19 on the provincial economy and there is an enormous amount of work already being done across government in the Western Cape,” Maynier said.

He said a host of measures were being actioned to help the tourism and travel sectors adapt. This included assisting industry stakeholders and visitors with issues such as cancellations and postponements, as well as, labour relations issues.

