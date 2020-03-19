Churches play a big role in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Currently, there are 116 confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Thursday morning apologised to religious leaders who feel that government has not communicated adequately on the measures they should take in the fight against the coronavirus.

The president announced a state of disaster in the country due to the spread of COVID-19.

He is meeting with religious leaders at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa said government recognised how big role churches have to play in the fight against the virus.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa on meeting with religious leaders over COVID-19