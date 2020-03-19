UWC confirms staff member tested positive for COVID-19

UWC said it would announce the reopening of its campus once all those who had come into contact with the staffer had been traced and tested.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has become the last university in the province to be hit by the coronavirus.

Acting UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor Vivienne Lawack confirmed that a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

Staff members were instructed to work from home with immediate effect.

UWC said it would announce the reopening of its campus once all those who had come into contact with the staffer had been traced and tested.

This came as UCT confirmed that a second staff member had tested positive and would be in self-isolation for the next two weeks.

The university’s Elijah Moholola said that the building where the infected staff member worked had been closed.

"Contact tracing has already begun to identify people who had been in close contact with the staff member and they're all asymptomatic. They are all in quarantine at home and are being closely monitored."

Stellenbosch University suspended all lectures and assessments from Tuesday.

Lectures and other activities were also suspended at CPUT and staff members were instructed to continue their work off-campus. The April 2020 graduation ceremonies were cancelled.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.