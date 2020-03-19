Taxi driver accused of killing traffic officer appears in court

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Taxi driver accused of killing traffic officer appears in court

It’s alleged that taxi driver, Craig de Lilly, killed the officer after he was arrested for a traffic violation.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a City of Cape Town traffic officer.

Walton Van Rooyen, 49, was shot and killed in Acre Road in Kensington on Tuesday morning.

It’s alleged that taxi driver, Craig de Lilly, killed the officer after he was arrested for a traffic violation.

According to police, Officer Walton Van Rooyen was taling the accused to the local police station when the shooting happened.

De Lilly then allegedly fled the scene.

However, metro police officers managed to track him down and he was arrested in Kensington hours after the shooting.

On Thursday, an injured De Lilly appeared in court.

He claimed that he was assaulted while in custody and will receive medical attention.

The case has been postponed to 30 March for a bail application.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA