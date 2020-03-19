Taxi driver accused of killing traffic officer appears in court

It’s alleged that taxi driver, Craig de Lilly, killed the officer after he was arrested for a traffic violation.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a City of Cape Town traffic officer.

Walton Van Rooyen, 49, was shot and killed in Acre Road in Kensington on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Officer Walton Van Rooyen was taling the accused to the local police station when the shooting happened.

De Lilly then allegedly fled the scene.

However, metro police officers managed to track him down and he was arrested in Kensington hours after the shooting.

On Thursday, an injured De Lilly appeared in court.

He claimed that he was assaulted while in custody and will receive medical attention.

The case has been postponed to 30 March for a bail application.