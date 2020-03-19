Some govt buildings to be used as coronavirus quarantine sites

Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday said one of her department's key tasks was to identify such buildings in all 44 districts and eight metros.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has identified several government-owned buildings to be used as quarantine sites for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday said one of her department's key tasks was to identify such buildings in all 44 districts and eight metros.

Some of these sites will be available to people living in informal settlements.

De Lille said provinces had responded positively with the Free State offering two provincial hospitals to be used for quarantine centres.

She said teams had been visiting all districts to assess properties.

“So far, we have identified 37 properties across the country, and we’ve communicated with Minister [Zweli] Mkhize to engage provincial counterparts.”

De Lille adds another key intervention is the installation of a fence at the Beit Bridge Border between South Africa and Zimbabwe at a cost of R37 million.

“We will erect and repair the border fence on the east and west of the border post.”

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.