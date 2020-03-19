Sihle Zikalala sets up team to implement Ramaphosa’s plan against coronavirus
Zikalala says the provincial command team that will fight the spread of covid-19 will be formed by the province's highest-ranking officials.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday said the provincial government had established a command team to implement President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan of action against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The command team will develop a provincial checklist as well as ensure early detection and the availability of resources to train more health-care workers.
The premier said the provincial command team that would fight the spread of COVID-19 would be formed by the province's highest-ranking officials.
“We’re establishing a provincial command team, which is composed of the premier coordinated by the Department of Health MEC.”
Zikalala said the team would prioritise the province's most vulnerable communities.
“The team shall correspond to all questions regarding water by-laws to invoke the part of management of the containment of the spread of the virus…”
He announced on Wednesday that the country's first COVID-19 patient had been cleared of the virus.
He said he was optimistic that most patients in the country would be cleared of the virus as had been the trend globally.
WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
