Second coronavirus case confirmed at UCT

It's confirmed contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the staff member and they are all asymptomatic.

The University of Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has on Thursday confirmed a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is this the second confirmed case of the virus at UCT.

In a statement, the institution said the staff member was now in self-isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national Department of Health.

"The dean of the affected faculty has communicated the matter to members of the faculty and the building where the staff member worked has been closed," the statement read.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

