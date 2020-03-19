SA to be part of international study on treatment regimen for COVID-19

The solidarity trial as it’s named will also see countries including Argentina, Canada, and France participate.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is joining an international study in the quest to find the best treatment regimen for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Solidarity Trial, as it’s named, will also see countries including Argentina, Canada, and France participate. The aim is to evaluate and formulate the best experimental therapeutics in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

More than 8,800 people globally have died after contracting the virus and over 218,000 others are infected.

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Ghebreyesus said the international study was designed to generate the robust data needed to show which treatments would be the most effective.

“The WHO continues to call on all countries to implement a comprehensive approach with the aim of slowing down transmission and flattening the curve,” Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus stressed that isolating, testing and treating every suspected case, and tracing every contact should be the backbone of the COVID-19 response in every country.

“This is the best hope of preventing widespread community transmission,” he said.

WHO experts said if healthcare facilities were at risk of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, patients with milder symptoms of the disease could be cared for at home.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 19 March 2020 AM

