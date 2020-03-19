SA govt to spend R37m to erect 40km-long fence at Beit Bridge border

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille made the announcement on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wants to erect a new 40 kilometre fence at the Beit Bridge border as part of protecting the country against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille made the announcement on Thursday. She briefed the media on a number of interventions her department was taking to fight the pandemic.

De Lille said the erection of the fence at the South Africa-Zimbabwe border was to ensure that no undocumented or infected persons crossed into the country and vice versa.

The president already confirmed 35 of the 53 land entry points will be closed.

De Lille said the new fence will cost R37 million.

“The cost of the project will be about R37.2 million, and this is how the implementation will unfold as of tomorrow [Friday]: All 40 kilometres of the fence will be finished in one month. We will try to do it as fast as we can [and] we will also source local labour,” she said.

The minister said the move should not be seen as xenophobic as it is meant to protect those on both sides of the border.

