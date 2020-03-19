SA govt to spend R37m to erect 40km-long fence at Beit Bridge border
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille made the announcement on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wants to erect a new 40 kilometre fence at the Beit Bridge border as part of protecting the country against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille made the announcement on Thursday. She briefed the media on a number of interventions her department was taking to fight the pandemic.
De Lille said the erection of the fence at the South Africa-Zimbabwe border was to ensure that no undocumented or infected persons crossed into the country and vice versa.
The president already confirmed 35 of the 53 land entry points will be closed.
De Lille said the new fence will cost R37 million.
“The cost of the project will be about R37.2 million, and this is how the implementation will unfold as of tomorrow [Friday]: All 40 kilometres of the fence will be finished in one month. We will try to do it as fast as we can [and] we will also source local labour,” she said.
The minister said the move should not be seen as xenophobic as it is meant to protect those on both sides of the border.
WATCH: There are now 150 confirmed Coronavirus cases in SA - Ramaphosa
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic
-
WC Health MEC Mbombo tests negative for COVID-19
-
COVID-19 outbreak sees CT's Company Gardens, Urban Park shut
-
KZN religious leaders set on seeing Easter services continue despite COVID-19
-
Dlamini-Zuma: There’s no vaccine available yet for COVID-19
-
Hand sanitiser, masks still not common sight on CT's public transport routes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.