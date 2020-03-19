SA COVID-19 infections now at 150 - Dlamini-Zuma

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamimi-Zuma has confirmed that the number of South Africans infected with the coronavirus has risen to 150.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamimi-Zuma has confirmed that the number of South Africans infected with the coronavirus has risen to 150.



Dlamini-Zuma and other members of the national command council were briefing the media on the gazetted regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

These regulations included the closure of all bars, shebeens and some restaurants at 6pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at a meeting with religious leaders in Pretoria earlier on Thursday to discuss how both parties could curbing the spread of the virus, said that rise in infections was concerning.

"The number of infections has now risen to 150 and that for us is concerning because that already tells us that if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers, which then reinforces our message about social distancing."

_The breakdown of the 34 news cases per province: _

GAUTENG: 15

- A 41-year-old female who had travelled to DRC

- A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 58-year-old male who had travelled to the UK



- A 38 year old male who had travelled to France

- A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Spain

- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to DRC

- A 85-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

- A 64-year-old male who had travelled to Vietnam and Thailand

- A 41-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands

- A 37-year-old female with no international travel history

- A 23-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

- A 5-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

- A 44-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3

- A 71-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 26-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico and USA

- A 29-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from private doctor

MPUMALANGA: 1

- A 56-year-old female who had travelled to France

WESTERN CAPE: 15

- A 53-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands and Qatar

- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico

- A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

- A 25-year-old female who travelled to the UK

- A 37-year-old female who travelled to the UK

- A 43-year-old female who travelled to USA

- A 31-year-old male who travelled to the Spain and Netherlands

- A 53-year-old female who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

- A 22-year-old female who travelled to the UK

- A 63-year-old male who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

- A 22-year-old female who travelled to Spain and Netherlands

- A 32-year-old male who travelled to USA

- A 37-year-old male with no contact details on lab form,



- A 53-year-old male with no international travel history