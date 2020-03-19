SA COVID-19 infections now at 150 - Dlamini-Zuma

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

SA COVID-19 infections now at 150 - Dlamini-Zuma

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamimi-Zuma has confirmed that the number of South Africans infected with the coronavirus has risen to 150.

A media briefing led by COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
A media briefing led by COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamimi-Zuma has confirmed that the number of South Africans infected with the coronavirus has risen to 150.

Dlamini-Zuma and other members of the national command council were briefing the media on the gazetted regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

These regulations included the closure of all bars, shebeens and some restaurants at 6pm.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa is at 62 on 16 March 2020. Picture: EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at a meeting with religious leaders in Pretoria earlier on Thursday to discuss how both parties could curbing the spread of the virus, said that rise in infections was concerning.

"The number of infections has now risen to 150 and that for us is concerning because that already tells us that if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers, which then reinforces our message about social distancing."

_The breakdown of the 34 news cases per province: _

GAUTENG: 15
- A 41-year-old female who had travelled to DRC
- A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the UK
- A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the UK
- A 58-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

- A 38 year old male who had travelled to France
- A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA
- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Spain
- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to DRC
- A 85-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
- A 64-year-old male who had travelled to Vietnam and Thailand
- A 41-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands
- A 37-year-old female with no international travel history
- A 23-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor
- A 5-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor
- A 44-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3
- A 71-year-old female who had travelled to the UK
- A 26-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico and USA
- A 29-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from private doctor

MPUMALANGA: 1
- A 56-year-old female who had travelled to France

WESTERN CAPE: 15
- A 53-year-old female who had travelled to the UK
- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands and Qatar
- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico
- A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA
- A 25-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 37-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 43-year-old female who travelled to USA
- A 31-year-old male who travelled to the Spain and Netherlands
- A 53-year-old female who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany
- A 22-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 63-year-old male who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany
- A 22-year-old female who travelled to Spain and Netherlands
- A 32-year-old male who travelled to USA
- A 37-year-old male with no contact details on lab form,

- A 53-year-old male with no international travel history

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA