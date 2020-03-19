View all in Latest
Ramaphosa pleads with religious leaders to help with containing coronavirus

The president met with the leaders in Pretoria after they expressed feeling excluded by government in its plans on tackling COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for his meeting with religious leaders. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for his meeting with religious leaders. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday pleaded with religious leaders to help government with containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The president met with the leaders in Pretoria after they expressed feeling excluded by government in its plans on tackling COVID-19. A number of religious groups had to postpone or cancel events including Sunday services an Easter celebrations.

Ramaphosa said the measures the government put in place, including travel restrictions, were in the interest of saving the lives of South Africans.

“In announcing the national state of disaster I said that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. We have to carefully weigh the needs to protect the public from coronavirus with ensuring the disruptions to their lives is also reduced,” he said.

There are 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa so far.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 19 March 2020 AM

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

