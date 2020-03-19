Ramaphosa concerned number of COVID-19 infections could rise sharply

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday confirmed the number of cases had now jumped to 150.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was concerned that the number of COVID-19 infections in the country could start rising in large numbers.

Ramaphosa confirmed the number of cases had now jumped to 150.

The president met with religious leaders in Pretoria on Thursday to discuss a response plan to by churches to the coronavirus pandemic.



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced 34 new cases of COVID-19.

"The number of infections has now risen to 150 and that for us is concerning because that already tells us that if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers, which then reinforces our message about social distancing."

Ramaphosa said that citizen needed to now more than ever enforce the measures enforced by government.

While declaring the pandemic a national disaster on Sunday, the president also put a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: There are now 150 confirmed coronavirus cases in SA

The breakdown of the 34 news cases per province:

GAUTENG: 15

- A 41-year-old female who had travelled to DRC

- A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 58-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

- A 38 year old male who had travelled to France

- A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Spain

- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to DRC

- A 85-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

- A 64-year-old male who had travelled to Vietnam and Thailand

- A 41-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands

- A 37-year-old female with no international travel history

- A 23-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

- A 5-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

- A 44-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from the private doctor

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3

- A 71-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 26-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico and USA

- A 29-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information being obtained from private doctor

MPUMALANGA: 1

- A 56-year-old female who had travelled to France

WESTERN CAPE: 15

- A 53-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands and Qatar

- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico

- A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

- A 25-year-old female who travelled to the UK

- A 37-year-old female who travelled to the UK

- A 43-year-old female who travelled to USA

- A 31-year-old male who travelled to the Spain and Netherlands

- A 53-year-old female who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

- A 22-year-old female who travelled to the UK

- A 63-year-old male who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

- A 22-year-old female who travelled to Spain and Netherlands

- A 32-year-old male who travelled to USA

- A 37-year-old male with no contact details on lab form,

- A 53-year-old male with no international travel history

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.