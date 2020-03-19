Paarl mountain fire contained

The blaze, which at one stage had a fire perimeter that stretched 20-kilometres long, broke out on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A fire on the mountainous area outside Paarl has been contained.

The blaze, which at one stage had a fire perimeter that stretched 20-kilometres long, broke out on Sunday.

Around 1750 hectares of vegetation were destroyed.

Authorities said the fire was fanned by a combination of very strong winds as well as vegetation with a high fuel load.

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said ground teams would remain in the area to check for any flare-ups.

“Strategic and sound decision-making and the timeous implementation of recognised firefighting techniques. There were no injuries to members of our team or the public and absolutely no loss of property. These are two indicators that are part of established how successfully the team extinguished the fire,” she said.