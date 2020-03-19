NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic

The NCOP is this week taking Parliament to the people in the province by embarking on site visits and engaging members of the public on various issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will educate the public about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during the constituency period in Gauteng.

The NCOP is this week taking Parliament to the people in the province by embarking on site visits and engaging members of the public on various issues.

NCOP deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas addressed members of the NCOP at the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg.

“Our members will also continue to spread this message during this constituency period to make sure that the correct message is outlined. The spreading of fake news is only when we allow for fake news to be spread if we are not in direct contact with our constituencies,” Lucas said.



