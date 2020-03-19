NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration

The concurrence came after three months of instability in the Tshwane council.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday formally agreed with the Gauteng government that the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality be placed under administration.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) had on numerous occasions tried to oust the Democratic Alliance (DA), saying since the party took over, service delivery had collapsed in the municipality.

The NCOP’s special debate on Tshwane was marred by accusations with the ANC and other party members saying the dissolution of the Tshwane council was warranted, while the DA said the move was illegal.

The matter was then put to a vote.

DA members from the Western Cape opposed the motion.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said he was not surprised that eight of the nine provinces supported the motion.

The process paved the way for the appointment of administrators and by-elections were expected to be held within 90 days.

However, the DA approached the High in Pretoria to challenge the decision.