'Measures in place' to ensure Joburg doesn’t become COVID-19 epicentre
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said they had also called on bars, nightclubs, taverns and restaurants to stop operations.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Thursday said measures had been taken to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 amid fears the city could become the epicentre of the virus in South Africa.
The city, with a population of over five million residents, has decided to shut down all public recreational centres including theatres civic centres, stadiums, libraries and the Johannesburg Zoo.
Makhubo said they had also called on bars, nightclubs, taverns and restaurants to stop operations.
“We’re trying to send a message that it’s in everyone’s interest to behave; shop owners and tavern owners must enforce this so that we try to contain this virus.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Pandemic glossary: Common COVID-19 terms
-
Coronavirus: CT restaurant owner worried about new regulations
-
SA to be part of international study on treatment regimen for COVID-19
-
NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration
-
Some govt buildings to be used as coronavirus quarantine sites
-
Second coronavirus case confirmed at UCT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.