'Measures in place' to ensure Joburg doesn’t become COVID-19 epicentre

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Thursday said measures had been taken to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 amid fears the city could become the epicentre of the virus in South Africa.

The city, with a population of over five million residents, has decided to shut down all public recreational centres including theatres civic centres, stadiums, libraries and the Johannesburg Zoo.

Makhubo said they had also called on bars, nightclubs, taverns and restaurants to stop operations.

“We’re trying to send a message that it’s in everyone’s interest to behave; shop owners and tavern owners must enforce this so that we try to contain this virus.”

