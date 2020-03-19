EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 07, 37, 42, 45, 48, 50 B: 43

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 15, 17, 20, 42, 48 B: 03

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 08, 34, 37, 42, 50 B: 41

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.