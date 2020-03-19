KZN religious leaders set on seeing Easter services continue despite COVID-19

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council Cardinal Wilfrid Napier said that they had resolved that Easter services would be spread out to make sure that congregants did not gather in groups of more than 100 at a time.

DURBAN - Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have resolved to proceed with their Easter weekend observations despite fears of the coronavirus.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council Wilfrid Napier said that they wanted congregants to understand the virus was a challenge they could defeat.

Napier said that church leaders would take the necessary precautions, including those stipulated by the government, to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

Cardinal Wilfrid Napier said that they had resolved that Easter services would be spread out to make sure that congregants did not gather in groups of more than 100 at a time.

He said that they would also increase the use of technology in this year's Easter gatherings.

"We should be creative in the way that we get the Easter services, in particular, relayed to people. Live streaming might be one of the ways to get people to attend services from their homes if they cannot get to the churches."

He said they would need the support of government to make the celebrations a success.

"We need to engage with government in regards to the supply of water to the areas if there's water problems but also we think there should be a supply of sanitisers and soap."

Meanwhile, government said that if the number of infections continues to rise, they may have to implement stricter measures to curb the spread.

