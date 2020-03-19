Hand sanitiser, masks still not common sight on CT's public transport routes
At the city's busiest taxi rank, drivers said that they had not been issued with sanitiser and could not afford to buy for their hundreds of passengers.
CAPE TOWN - Hand sanitiser is still not part of daily life on public transport in Cape Town.
Government has indicated that would be part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
A Quantum taxi in Cape Town's CBD has 15 people seated and three standing.
This contravened a new regulation gazetted this week, which limited passenger numbers to 15 in taxis.
One window was open and passengers were passing taxi fares to the front hand-to-hand.
There's no hand sanitiser being distributed and no-one was wearing any masks.
"This is the Cape Town taxi rank and the city is responsible for it. There are no government officials on this rank. People have to spread the word and rely on the news."
On Metrorail trains, there was also no sign of hand sanitiser, while on MyCiti buses it was the same scenario.
