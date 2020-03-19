View all in Latest
Gumede’s return to ANC politics delayed after eThekwini conference postponed

This after the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership postponed its eThekwini regional conference, which was scheduled to take place next month due to threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
11 hours ago

DURBAN – Former African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede’s hopes of returning to her former position have been delayed once more.

This after the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership postponed its eThekwini regional conference, which was scheduled to take place next month due to threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ramaphosa: All upcoming ANC conferences postponed until further notice

Gumede was ousted last year shortly after she was charged with corruption, fraud, and racketeering.

Since her ousting as eThekwini mayor and ANC regional chairperson, Gumede had been hard at work mobilising support to be elected leader of the ANC’s biggest region in the province.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said her ambitions would be delayed by three months.

“It’s inevitable that conferences are going to be delayed at least for the next three months, but we hope that by the end of this month or early April; the world and our country would have defeated this challenge of coronavirus. Then we would resume our ordinary work of preparing for regional conferences,” he said.

Ntuli also called on members of the ANC to participate in awareness campaigns to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Timeline

Comments

