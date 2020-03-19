Gumede’s return to ANC politics delayed after eThekwini conference postponed
This after the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership postponed its eThekwini regional conference, which was scheduled to take place next month due to threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
DURBAN – Former African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede’s hopes of returning to her former position have been delayed once more.
This after the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership postponed its eThekwini regional conference, which was scheduled to take place next month due to threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
• Ramaphosa: All upcoming ANC conferences postponed until further notice
Gumede was ousted last year shortly after she was charged with corruption, fraud, and racketeering.
Since her ousting as eThekwini mayor and ANC regional chairperson, Gumede had been hard at work mobilising support to be elected leader of the ANC’s biggest region in the province.
ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said her ambitions would be delayed by three months.
“It’s inevitable that conferences are going to be delayed at least for the next three months, but we hope that by the end of this month or early April; the world and our country would have defeated this challenge of coronavirus. Then we would resume our ordinary work of preparing for regional conferences,” he said.
Ntuli also called on members of the ANC to participate in awareness campaigns to combat the spread of COVID-19.
More in Politics
-
NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic
-
Electoral Court postpones by-elections over COVID-19 outbreak
-
Gauteng govt welcomes NCOP decision to endorse dissolution of Tshwane council
-
NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration
-
Govt planning to implement 0% wage public sector increases in April
-
COVID-19: Parliament closes until further notice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.