Gauteng govt welcomes NCOP decision to endorse dissolution of Tshwane council

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Thursday said it was not surprised that the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) backed its decision to place the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality under administration.

This after nine of the eight provinces supported the provincial government’s move to dissolve the Tshwane council due to a lack of service delivery.

Exactly 14 days ago, the provincial government announced its decision to place the municipality under administration.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said he welcomed the NCOP’s decision.

"We welcome the NCOP resolution to endorse our decision to dissolve the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Council. The resolution demonstrates the correctness of our decision. We are more pleased by the fact that other parties represented in the NCOP supported the resolution," Maile said in a statement.

According to MEC Maile, “this resolution has effectively given back power to the residents of Tshwane to elect a party of their choice. A party that will put their interests above partisan political interests.”

However, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Crezane Bosch said they were disappointed with the NCOP’s decision.

“The NCOP should act as a core legislative body and they’re neglecting their duties,” she said.

The DA said it was going to court next week to challenge the decision.