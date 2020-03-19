Gauteng govt welcomes NCOP decision to endorse dissolution of Tshwane council
This after nine of the eight provinces in the NCOP on Thursday supported the provincial government’s move to dissolve the Tshwane council due to a lack of service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Thursday said it was not surprised that the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) backed its decision to place the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality under administration.
This after nine of the eight provinces supported the provincial government’s move to dissolve the Tshwane council due to a lack of service delivery.
Exactly 14 days ago, the provincial government announced its decision to place the municipality under administration.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said he welcomed the NCOP’s decision.
"We welcome the NCOP resolution to endorse our decision to dissolve the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Council. The resolution demonstrates the correctness of our decision. We are more pleased by the fact that other parties represented in the NCOP supported the resolution," Maile said in a statement.
According to MEC Maile, “this resolution has effectively given back power to the residents of Tshwane to elect a party of their choice. A party that will put their interests above partisan political interests.”
However, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Crezane Bosch said they were disappointed with the NCOP’s decision.
“The NCOP should act as a core legislative body and they’re neglecting their duties,” she said.
The DA said it was going to court next week to challenge the decision.
More in Politics
-
NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic
-
Electoral Court postpones by-elections over COVID-19 outbreak
-
Gumede’s return to ANC politics delayed after eThekwini conference postponed
-
NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration
-
Govt planning to implement 0% wage public sector increases in April
-
COVID-19: Parliament closes until further notice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.