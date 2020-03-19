Eskom board probes corruption claims against COO Jan Oberholzer

It’s understood Corruption Watch and Saftu received information from an Eskom employee that he was allegedly prejudiced after speaking out against Oberholzer.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has appointed an independent senior counsel to investigate allegations of corruption and victimisation against its chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer.

It’s understood Corruption Watch and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) received information from an Eskom employee that he was allegedly prejudiced after speaking out against Oberholzer.

The employee had also submitted an affidavit to the state capture commission of inquiry but retracted it without providing reasons.

Eskom said it had taken urgent steps to deal with the matter.

“In the best interest of Eskom and both the complainant and the COO, the board has engaged the services of an independent senior counsel to investigate the allegations against the COO, and upon conclusion of such an investigation, to provide recommendations to the board,” the power utility said in a statement.

“It is hoped that the conclusion of such an investigation, together with any subsequent actions that may be required, will bring about a fair and lasting resolution to the matter for all parties concerned,” it added.