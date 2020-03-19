Electoral Court postpones by-elections over COVID-19 outbreak

The Independent Electoral Commission approached the court with an urgent application seeking a postponement.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Court has ruled that the upcoming by-elections will be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The commission's Kate Bapela said that rescheduling the by-elections would depend on the evolving coronavirus situation.

"Normally, once the by-elections have been proclaimed we, as the electorial commission, have got 90 days to undertake the by-elections. We can hold these by-elections between 90 and 120 days. After 120 days, the order no longer applies."