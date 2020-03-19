Dlamini-Zuma: There’s no vaccine available yet for COVID-19

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that at the moment, they were focusing on implementing measures to prevent more transmissions of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Thursday refuted claims that it was looking to procure a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from Cuba.

This after City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina announced plans by his administration to acquire a type of vaccine.

She said there’s no vaccine they knew of anywhere in the world for COVID-19.

“There is no vaccine yet, there is a lot of work that’s been done to get a vaccine,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

Dlamini-Zuma said the government was tightening measures at the moment to stop the spread of the virus.

“As the Minister of Health said in the meeting that in South Africa we’re looking at maybe 18 months before we can say there is a vaccine,” she said.

Government also warned against the dissemination of false information.

