Dlamini-Zuma: COVID-19 laws for your protection
PRETORIA - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that the recently passed COVID-19 regulations were law and violating them was a crime.
These regulations included the closure of all bars, shebeens and some restaurants at 6pm.
Dlamini-Zuma said that legal experts were now working to ensure these rules were in line with the Constitution.
Various ministers attended a briefing in Pretoria about the enforcement of these regulations.
WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus outbreak: How it spreads and what to do about it
Obey the law or suffer the consequences.
That’s the message from Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma regarding the new regulations on COVID-19.
"It's not punishment, it's actually protection of other people so that you do not pass the infection to the next person or your family."
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that if South Africans refused to adhere to the new laws, authorities would not fail to act.
"We will make a call for you to disperse from the gathering, if not, then the law enforcers will act."
The executive said that as the virus spread, these rules may become stricter.
WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions
