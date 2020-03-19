COVID-19 outbreak sees CT's Company Gardens, Urban Park shut
The City of Cape Town said that in light of the high numbers of visitors to the facilities, it had decided to temporarily close them to curb the spread of the virus.
CAPE TOWN - The Green Point Urban Park and the Company Gardens in Cape Town's CBD have been temporarily closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"We will continuously assess the situation and will inform the public accordingly," the city said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, the city announced the closure of a number of its public facilities, including swimming pools, camping sites, community halls, civic centres, stadiums and sports fields.
These facilities would be closed until the end of April.
The city further added that many public open spaces like community parks and beaches could not be closed but appealed to residents to limit their use of these facilities to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Lifeguards, however, would remain on duty at designated beaches.
"Should people insist on visiting a park or the beach, we ask that they keep their distance from others and practice the good hygiene habits that have been circulated around handwashing and coughing/sneezing etiquette," the City of Cape Town said.
WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus outbreak: How it spreads and what to do about it
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
