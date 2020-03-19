Coronavirus: Why it’s not all doom & gloom for SA

It’s been two weeks since the first case of COVID-19 hit South African shores, but there is some positive news.

JOHANNESBURG - As government implements more measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many South Africans have been in panic mode.

Most of the news about the virus has been negative, with new cases and deaths rising every day. But it’s not all doom and gloom.

Did you know that the first person to be diagnosed with the virus in the country has recovered?

Over 90% of the 150 people infected are quarantined at home and don’t need hospitalisation or ICU treatment. We still have four provinces which are coronavirus free, the Northern Cape, the North West, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State.

Also, projections show only 6% of those who tested positive need hospitalisation.

China, where this virus originated, has for the first time recorded no new infections, which is a sign that they are getting a handle on the pandemic. And South Africa has no recorded deaths.

