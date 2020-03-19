Coronavirus: CT restaurant owner worried about new regulations

To curb the spread of coronavirus, the government ordered all bars, shebeens and some restaurants to close at 6 pm and only reopen at 9 am the following day.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town restaurant owner is fearful over the impact the reduced trading times and new regulations will have on her business.

To curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the government has ordered all bars, shebeens and some restaurants to close at 6 pm and only reopen at 9 am the following day.

This will affect Cafe Paparazzi where liquor is sold, however, the popular eatery is known for its early morning breakfasts and evening drinks.

Elouise Martin fears she's been dealt a blow by the coronavirus - as she bought the new restaurant in Cape Town just two weeks ago.

The young entrepreneur said although sleepless nights were inevitable when owning a restaurant, the last two weeks had been particularly stressful.

Staffers at several outlets are undoubtedly worried about what the spread of coronavirus means for the future of their jobs.

Martin who, owns a restaurant in the heart of the city, said although she had seen a drop in visitors, she was choosing to remain positive.

“We have seen 17 of our restaurants close their doors. So, if the big boys close, what will little guys do?”

Martin said she was still deciding whether to stop selling liquor altogether or whether to adjust shifts to the reduced hours.

She said customers shouldn't fear supporting her business as she was strict on hygiene.

“Our kitchen is on full mask and gloves. Our staff walk around with sanitisers and our floors are sanitised.”

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.