Coronavirus: Bars, shebeens to close at 6pm

Under the new regulations which come into effect immediately, the establishments can only re-open at 9AM.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cooperative Governance Ministry has announced strict new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (covid-19) ordering all bars, shebeens and some restaurants to close at 6pm.

Under the new regulations which come into effect immediately, the establishments can only re-open at 9AM.

The rules relate to outlets where alcohol is both purchased and consumed.

These establishments are not allowed to host more than 50 people at the same time.

South Africa has 116 cases of the coronavirus and is currently under a state of disaster with schools closed, travel restricted and many working from home as a form of social distancing.

With the number of cases rising in the country, government is taking stricter measures to combat coronavirus.

All bars, shebeens and some restaurants are now banned from selling alcohol after 6pm.

The government says for the duration of the state of disaster no liquor license approvals or permits for special events will be issued.

Failure to adhere to these rules may result in a fine or jail time for up to 6 months.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

_

_

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)