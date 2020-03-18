Zikalala: SA’s first COVID-19 patient recovering well, ready to go home

The 38-year-old man contracted the virus after returning from Italy with his wife.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday said the first patient to contract coronavirus (COVID-19) was ready to go home.

The 38-year-old man contracted the virus after returning from Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people who arrived in the country earlier this month.

Half of the group tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zikalala said the man was not allowed to go until he tested negative.

“We can say with no doubt that patient zero is recovering and his wife is also recovering. More than 80% of the people who have been infected by this virus are now healthy and are ready to go back into their communities,”



South Africa now has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

WATCH: Coronavirus in South Africa explained

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.