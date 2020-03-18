Winde: Public information on COVID-19 WC's top priority

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that education remained a vital part of their COVID-19 response plan.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that their number one priority was to ensure that the public remained informed about how they can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Winde also moved to calm fears of food shortages amid panic buying, saying retailers were stocked up.

The Western Cape now had 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He said that the Western Cape Education Department had taken steps to keep learners and teachers safeguarded prior to the school holidays which got underway on Wednesday.

Winde added that every effort was also being made to keep public transport protected against the spread.

"Transport MEC Madikizela went on-site to have a look at how the bus companies were cleansing the buses, the interacting with commuters... If you're sick please don't travel on public transport. They're meeting with taxi associations tomorrow."

Winde said that Cabinet had approved a request for additional Emergency Services Resources to support early identification efforts at ports.

