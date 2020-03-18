Winde: Public information on COVID-19 WC's top priority
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that education remained a vital part of their COVID-19 response plan.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that their number one priority was to ensure that the public remained informed about how they can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Winde also moved to calm fears of food shortages amid panic buying, saying retailers were stocked up.
The Western Cape now had 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Premier Alan Winde said that education remained a vital part of their COVID-19 response plan.
He said that the Western Cape Education Department had taken steps to keep learners and teachers safeguarded prior to the school holidays which got underway on Wednesday.
Winde added that every effort was also being made to keep public transport protected against the spread.
"Transport MEC Madikizela went on-site to have a look at how the bus companies were cleansing the buses, the interacting with commuters... If you're sick please don't travel on public transport. They're meeting with taxi associations tomorrow."
Winde said that Cabinet had approved a request for additional Emergency Services Resources to support early identification efforts at ports.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
US sanctions Chinese, SA companies over Iran, petrochemicals
-
Pupil stabbed to death outside Germiston school
-
Stringent measures must be enforced at old age homes, says Minister Zulu
-
Cruise passengers stuck on ship in CT despite negative COVID-19 tests
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Let’s not allow a 'good crisis' go to waste
-
South Africans warned against panic testing for coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.