WC's Mbombo to self-quarantine after French consul-general confirms infection
France's Consul-General Laurent Amar on Wednesday afternoon tweeted the confirmation and in response, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo indicated that they had met more than three times in the past few weeks.
CAPE TOWN - France's Consul-General in Cape Town has tested positive for COVID-19.
Laurent Amar on Wednesday afternoon tweeted the confirmation in order to inform all potential contacts and break the chain of transmission.
In response to his tweet, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo indicated that they had met more than three times in the past few weeks.
I am one of your contacts, definitely. We have met more than 3 times in the last weeks. Strength to you . Now officially it means I must practice what we preach : self quarantine immediately . To be continued— Dr French Mbombo (MPL) (@nomafrench) March 18, 2020
Cc @WestCapeHealth @DrZweliMkhize #Coronavirussouthafrica https://t.co/Bura0ilGqQ
She tweeted that meant she must now self-quarantine immediately.
The French consulate has confirmed to EWN that Amar was in self-isolation.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
