Political parties unite in fight against COVID-19
The meeting on Wednesday morning formed part of a series of consultations the president is undertaking
JOHANNESBURG - With the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus now at 116 in South Africa, political parties have pledged solidarity to fight the pandemic.
The president kicked off the meeting with political parties on Wednesday by calling for unity.
“We work to ensure that we are able to defeat this virus. I want to thank the leaders for showing a truly united front.”
The DA’s John Steenhuizen followed.
“We can beat this virus and we can get through this but it’s going to require all of us to be calm and deliberative in our approach.”
EFF leader Julius Malema said his party was fully behind government.
“We really want to thank the minister of health and the medical team and you Mr president for responding effectively with regards to this crisis, as the EFF, we fully support this initiative of government.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa gives feedback after meeting political parties
