US sanctions Chinese, SA companies over Iran, petrochemicals

WASHINGTON - The United States has targeted a number of Chinese, Hong Kong and South African companies in a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions regarding petrochemicals, according to the US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The entities targeted include Hong Kong-based Mcfly Plastic Hk Ltd, Saturn Oasis Co, Sea Charming Shipping Company Ltd; South Africa’s SPI International Proprietary Ltd And Main Street 1095; and Chinese companies Dalian Golden Sun Import & Export Co. Ltd., Tianyi International (Dalian) Co. Ltd. and Aoxing Ship Management (Shanghai) Ltd.

The sanctions also targeted Iranian entity Armed Forces Social Security Investment Company, the statement said.