Taxi alliance slams govt for lack of support on coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Tuesday said government was not providing enough support when it came to protecting commuters from the coronavirus.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said mass education about the virus would be provided to commuters as well as increased measures to facilitate hygiene in public transport.

But the taxi organisation said Mbalula failed to consult it on how the industry could respond to the virus.

The alliance’s Theo Malele said as an alliance, they would dispatch sanitisers to commuters instead of waiting around for government.

“It can be achieved if we work in a coordinated approach and it’s feasible if we have marshals who are knowledgeable about this disease.”

