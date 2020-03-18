-
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of CT metro officer
The city of Cape Town says there's a troubling attitude of carelessness and disrespect towards officers who put their lives on the line to protect communities.
CAPE TOWN – Metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an officer in Kensington, Cape Town.
The official, 49-year-old Walton van Rooyen was shot and killed in Kensington on Tuesday morning after he attempted to arrest a taxi driver.
The suspect who fled has since been arrested.
Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said van Rooyen was gunned down during a routine traffic stop in Acre Road.
“I’m shocked and saddened by the senseless murder. Further details will be communicated.”
Smith said there was a troubling attitude of carelessness and disrespect towards officers who put their lives on the line to serve and protect communities.
At the same time, the City of Cape Town expressed shock and anger following the murder.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Timeline
