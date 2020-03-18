Stop panic buying - stores urge customers amid coronavirus fears
CAPE TOWN - Major retail stores are appealing to customers to stop panicking buying.
At various stores across Cape Town some shelves have been emptied as people rush to fill their baskets and trolleys on Tuesday.
Shoprite said there had been a higher demand for sanitary, hygiene and baby products, as well as dry pasta, milk and some tinned vegetables.
CARTOON: Panic shopper's guide by Africartoons https://t.co/6CKnIls36i by @africartoons #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/RsrkOx2DHq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2020
The retail store said the unprecedented demand had made it difficult to eliminate gaps on the shelves and it was working tirelessly to fill it as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, Pick n Pay said people were buying more household cleaning and personal hygiene products.
They've put up signage setting a limit of six units on sanitising products.
Both these stores are encouraging people to buy what they need and to shop responsibly.
WATCH: Shoppers are stocking up on household products. Trolleys at a local department are stacked with tissues, food etc. #CoronaVirusSA #CoronavirusInSA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2020
Video: @j_sampz pic.twitter.com/FvsafNdxEx
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
