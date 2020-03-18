Santaco launches COVID-19 awareness campaign in KZN

Santaco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Boy Zondi said it could not be business as usual for the taxi industry in the wake of the coronavirus.

DURBAN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Wednesday said it wanted every taxi operator to have hand sanitiser in their vehicle and every commuter to use the sanitiser before boarding a taxi.

Santaco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Boy Zondi appealed to commuters and operators to adhere to this call, saying it would help in curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The taxi council launched its COVID-19 awareness campaign at the busy Inanda taxi rank in Durban.

Taxi owners and commuters have gathered at the Inanda Taxi tank in Durban ahead of SANTACO’s #CoronavirusInSA activation. The taxi associations’ federation says it is supporting the President CR’s plea for a more hygienic society in the wake of #COVID19SouthAfrica. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/vGrkZTpZnt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2020

Zondi said it could not be business as usual for the taxi industry in the wake of the coronavirus.

“As the taxi industry, we are heeding the call of the president that each one of us as South Africans, we need to play our role in curbing the pandemic that we are facing,” Zondi said.

[#WATCH] SANTACO in KZN says they want this to be the norm at taxi ranks in the province. @NkoRaphael #CoronavirusInSA #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/6QBltgclgI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2020

He said while they had taken the initiative to purchase hand sanitiser for taxi operators, they wanted government and businesses who benefitted from the taxi industry to assist in sustaining their hygiene drive.

“We want them to help us with gloves and face masks and more sanitiser,” he said.

Zondi said in addition to providing hygiene products they would also distribute pamphlets inside taxis to ensure that commuters were aware of the steps they needed to follow.

