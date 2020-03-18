Pupil stabbed to death outside Germiston school
It's understood the incident happened on Tuesday outside the school premises.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that a grade 9 pupil had been stabbed to death by a grade 11 pupil at Sizwe Secondary School in Germiston on the East Rand.
Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.
The department's Steve Mabona: "It is sad that this occurred in one of our schools which is something you don't want to continue to happen in our space. As a department we will then launch our own investigation at this school."
Meanwhile, in a separate incident that also occurred yesterday, a 13-year-old pupil was injured after being pushed by a fellow pupil.
It's understood the incident happened at the Nokuthula School for Pupils with Special Needs.
The department has strongly condemned learner misconduct and was urging parents to assist in enforcing discipline beyond the school environment.
