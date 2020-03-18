PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 17 March 2020

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 16, 29, 34, 38, 49 BP: 14

PowerBall Plus: 11, 20, 22, 25, 50 PB: 16

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.