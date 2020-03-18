Pastor arrested for scamming congregants of R2m

Pastor Tumelo Mukheti allegedly conned his church members into handing over R1,500 each, promising them their investment would yield a handsome return.

JOHANNESBURG - A 29-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly masterminding a R2 million investment scam.

Pastor Tumelo Mukheti allegedly conned his church members into handing over R1,500 each, promising them their investment would yield a handsome return.

It was only when the investor tried to collect on their profit that they realised the pastor had absconded.

He appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week where he was granted bail of R3,000.