Pastor arrested for scamming congregants of R2m

COVID-19: Parliament closes until further notice
Politics
Pastor Tumelo Mukheti allegedly conned his church members into handing over R1,500 each, promising them their investment would yield a handsome return.
JOHANNESBURG - A 29-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly masterminding a R2 million investment scam.
Pastor Tumelo Mukheti allegedly conned his church members into handing over R1,500 each, promising them their investment would yield a handsome return.
It was only when the investor tried to collect on their profit that they realised the pastor had absconded.
He appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week where he was granted bail of R3,000.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.