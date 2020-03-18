Nursing union threatens strike amid coronavirus outbreak
The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union claims members are not being equipped or trained properly to deal with Covid-19 cases.
JOHANNESBURG - As government scrambles to find ways to fight the spread of the coronavirus a nursing union is threatening to withdraw its members from hospitals,
The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union claims members are not being equipped or trained properly to deal with COVID-19 cases.
Health care professionals are at the coalface of the fight against virus.
But the union said its members had not been trained and equipped to respond to the spread of the virus and have been relying on media for information.
Spokesperson Lerato Gova said their members were vulnerable and exposed.
When asked if they are still considering downing tools, she said: “Our healthcare providers’ lives also matter.”
She said at some point, workers could not continue working like this: “It will be irresponsible for us to say it’s okay.”
The union has called on government to ensure all hospitals designated to deal with the coronavirus are adequately equipped with protective gear.
WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Concern over coronavirus infections among children
-
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of CT metro officer
-
Taxi alliance slams govt for lack of support on coronavirus
-
Contact tracing ‘now a challenge’ after Gauteng family tried to avoid quarantine
-
Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa
-
‘Don’t make mass withdrawals’ - Reserve Bank urges people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.